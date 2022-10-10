Forever and a Day

“9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time,” Rizzo captioned a “silly” Instagram video in October 2022 as she reflected on her loss. “I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be.”

She continued: “But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma. As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey.”