‘His Protection’

During an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rizzo shared what she misses most about the Full House alum.

“I want to say everything, but just his protection,” she said. “… I felt safer with Bob in the world, ’cause he just took care of everybody so much. He was such a protector and a caretaker. He just made you feel so safe. He handled everything. He took care of everything.”

The journalist added that she felt “so safe” with Saget around, adding that “it’s almost like my shield is gone” following his death.

Rizzo also told ET that she misses the comedian’s “wicked and hilarious” humor — something she often revisits through interviews and old TV episodes.

“Nobody can make you laugh like Bob,” she gushed of her late hubby.