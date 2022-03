‘You Got This’

Rizzo shared an inspiring message for her followers on International Women’s Day, uploading a photo taken in the great outdoors. “Happy International Women’s Day. Ladies, you got this,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “Even when the road is rocky, you can still find some sunshine and blue skies. Thank you again to everyone for all of the endless love and support and kind words. (PS. Never underestimate the power of a good hike and some Vitamin D).”