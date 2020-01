July 2015

Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015, one month after being placed in hospice care and nearly six months after being found unconscious. “She is finally at peace in the arms of God,” the Houston family told Us in a statement at the time. “We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.” A source later told Us that Gordon was “devastated” and learned of her death “just like everyone else, from the internet.”