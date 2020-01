June 2015

Bobbi Kristina’s conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Gordon on her client’s behalf in June 2015, accusing him of physical assault and stealing money. Three months later, Hargrove filed additional court documents alleging that Gordon placed Bobbi Kristina “in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.” He vehemently denied any wrongdoing.