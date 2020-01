September 2016

Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after failing to appear in court in September 2016. He was ordered to pay more than $36 million in damages. Gordon reacted to the news by tweeting a sad-face emoji. Bobby, meanwhile, told Us, “I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon.”