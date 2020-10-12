Engaged! Bobby Bones Is Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker: ‘I Am the Luckiest’ By Dory Jackson October 12, 2020 Photo by Hannah Hall 5 3 / 5 Special Moment Kearney performed his “Nothing Left to Lose” song after Parker agreed to marry Bones. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ProSource Vice President Kelly Conklin Embarks on A New Venture Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News