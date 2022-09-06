Her ’Sexual’ Story Lines
“Everything to do with my story line was kind of sexual, and no one tried to hide it,” Ward wrote in her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood. “There was always an undertone or innuendo — some joke that junior high boys might make as they compared dick size next to their lockers.”
She specifically noted: "I was asked to try on lingerie for the producers in the office. This happened more than once, as Rachel was the only character to consistently take off her clothes."