Boy Meets World’s Maitland Ward Opens Up About ‘Sexual’ Story Lines, Danielle Fishel Drama and More: ‘Rated X’ Memoir Revelations

Her ’Sexual’ Story Lines

“Everything to do with my story line was kind of sexual, and no one tried to hide it,” Ward wrote in her memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood. “There was always an undertone or innuendo — some joke that junior high boys might make as they compared dick size next to their lockers.”

She specifically noted: “I was asked to try on lingerie for the producers in the office. This happened more than once, as Rachel was the only character to consistently take off her clothes.”

