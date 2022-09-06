The Hypocrisy of Expressing Herself Sexually on Screen vs. off Screen

“I need to be compliant when they wanted to use my body as a story point but guilty when I wanted to express anything with it on my own,” the actress penned. “Even if I really let loose and started to enjoy taking these pictures, I would be held back from that. [Creator] Michael [Jacobs] would come down and give me a talk about how wildly desperate I was being perceived and that I needed to mind myself and handle this professionally and without a smile.”