Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Boy Meets World’s Maitland Ward Opens Up About ‘Sexual’ Story Lines, Danielle Fishel Drama and More: ‘Rated X’ Memoir Revelations

By
Boy Meets World Alum Maitland Ward Talks 'Sexual' Story Lines, Danielle Fishel Drama and More Revelations From 'Rated X' Book Boy Meets World' Alum Maitland Ward Talks 'Sexual' Story Lines, Danielle Fishel Drama and More Revelations From Rated X Book
 Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
5
4 / 5
podcast

‘There Was and Will Always Be a Love There’

Despite her issues with producers and any on-set tension, “overall, Boys Meets World was a great environment to work in, with funny people who really cared for each other in spite of any differences. Even with the issues I had, and would yet to have with Michael, there was and will always be a love there,” Ward shared. “It’s complicated though; he was like a father to me and to us all, and sometimes relationships with fathers and children are hard, especially when the father stops writing the outcomes.”

Back to top