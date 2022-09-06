‘There Was and Will Always Be a Love There’

Despite her issues with producers and any on-set tension, “overall, Boys Meets World was a great environment to work in, with funny people who really cared for each other in spite of any differences. Even with the issues I had, and would yet to have with Michael, there was and will always be a love there,” Ward shared. “It’s complicated though; he was like a father to me and to us all, and sometimes relationships with fathers and children are hard, especially when the father stops writing the outcomes.”