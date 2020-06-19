January 2007

While Pitt was shooting The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, he and Jolie dropped $3.5 million on an early-1830s masonry mansion in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Years later, Pitt let his Moneyball costar Jonah Hill crash at his luxe digs while filming 21 Jump Street. “I would go home every day from work and there’d be a tour outside and they’d be freaking out,” Hill once said. “I’d get out of the car, and you could hear a collective audible sigh of annoyance when it wasn’t Brad Pitt!”