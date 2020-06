November 2013

All grown up! Showing off their matured son Maddox on the red carpet, Jolie and Pitt happily attended the 5th Annual Governors Ball Awards in Hollywood, where the actress and activist was honored with the Humanitarian Award. “Mad, I’m not going to cry. I promise, and I won’t embarrass you,” she said in her speech. “You and your brothers and sisters are my happiness. And there is never a greater honor in this world than being your mom.”