March 2021

As the former couple continued their messy court battle, Jolie filed documents alleging incidents of domestic violence regarding her ex-husband. At the time, the actress stated that her kids were willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the claims. Though many of the children would be testifying as minors, Maddox, the pair’s eldest son, addressed the court as an adult.

“It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source exclusively revealed in March 2021. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”