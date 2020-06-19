May 2017

Pitt admitted to GQ Style at the time that he “was really on my back and chained to a system” was after he received a call from Child Services. The Fight Club star then detailed how he and Jolie have worked together to coparent their six children. “After that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out,” he continued. “We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”