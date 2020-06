May 2020

Despite their many ups and downs, the coparents are starting to figure out a comfortable routine. “Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,” an insider told Us exclusively. “They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.” Another source explained that Jolie was “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety” and that he is typically able to see their youngest children every few days.