May 2021

After a lengthy court battle to determine custody of their six children, a judge ruled in favor of joint custody in May 2021, shortly after Jolie claimed the court refused to let the kids testify against Pitt regarding his alleged history of domestic violence.

Later that month, a source exclusively revealed that Jolie would “never forgive” Pitt for the way the arrangement ended up. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail,” the insider said at the time.