September 2019

Speaking with NPR, Pitt was asked whether the estranged pair’s split influenced his performance in Ad Astra. “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not,” he explained. “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that … one needs to understand. I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better, because I don’t want to go on like this.”