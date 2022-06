When Did Brangelina Divorce?

In September 2016, the Gia actress filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage and 12 years together. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision,” Jolie told Vogue India in June 2020.

Pitt claims that at the time of their separation, he and Jolie agreed not to sell their Miraval shares without each other’s consent.