Why is Pitt Suing Jolie?

In February 2022, the Ad Astra star filed a lawsuit against Jolie, claiming that the Salt actress sold her Miraval shares without his consent in an attempt to jeapoardize his stake in the business. “Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” the lawsuit reads.

Pitt is seeking damages and for Jolie’s sale of her shares to be declared illegal.