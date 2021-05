August 2018

Jolie’s attorney claimed in a filing that Pitt had “paid no meaningful child support since separation” as of August 2018. In response, his lawyer noted that “[Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support. [Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”