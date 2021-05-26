August 2020

Jolie requested to disqualify the judge in their custody trial. “Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s lawyers said in court documents obtained by Us.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” a source revealed. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

However, Jolie’s lawyer told Us, “All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side.” Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, added that the Tourist actress believed the judge handling the proceedings was “biased in Brad’s favor” due to their personal connections.

In court documents obtained by Us, Jolie’s attorney went so far as to accuse Pitt’s legal team of going “behind her back” to cover up judicial bias.