August 2022

According to Puck, Jolie was revealed as the anonymous plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the FBI over their handling of the investigation into the 2016 plane incident. In her complaint, the actress alleged that the agency withheld certain documents when she and Maddox filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. In court docs obtained by Us, “Jane Doe” claimed that she has been “seeking the withheld information for … years in an effort to ensure that her children receive” the “care” and “counseling” they need to “address harm suffered.”

The complaint also alleged that the FBI agent in charge of the investigation actually “prepared a statement of probable cause” for an arrest of “Mr. Doe,” believed to be Pitt, and presented it to the assistant U.S. attorney and the chief of the criminal division at the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. The U.S. attorney’s office did not press charges after seeing the statement, but the complaint states she and her children should be allowed to see the statement as well as other documents related to the FBI’s investigation.

“The consistent, years-long denial of access to records” has “subjected the children to harm in the family law system,” added the complaint. “The records that [Jolie] is seeking the FBI to release in unredacted or far less heavily redacted form in compliance with FOIA are critical to her efforts to obtain medical and care for her children and protect the children in the family law system, and should be released to her without further delay.”