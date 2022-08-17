August 2022

As Pitt and Jolie continued battling it out over the winery, an insider exclusively told Us that the Meet Joe Black actor is trying to keep the drama from affecting his relationship with his kids. “[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source explained. “He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th. Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”