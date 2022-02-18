February 2022

Pitt filed a lawsuit against the Eternals star, alleging in docs obtained by Us that Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval to a third party without his knowledge. According to Pitt, his former spouse breached their initial agreement to only sell their stakes with mutual consent and attempted to gain profits she didn’t earn. The actor wanted the sale of Jolie’s shares to be voided and to receive damages.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations,” a source told Us at the time, claiming that Jolie “violated” Pitt’s rights through her sale.