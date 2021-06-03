June 2021

After a judge issued a temporary ruling that would allow the former couple to share custody of their kids, a source told Us that Jolie was “bitterly disappointed” by the decision. “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility,” the source added. “The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.” Pitt, for his part, was “delighted” by the judge’s ruling, but the insider said Jolie was already planning her next move. “She will never forgive him,” the source explained, adding that the actress will use “everything she’s got” to appeal the arrangement. “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”