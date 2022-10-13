Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Divorce Drama, Custody Battle and More

By
Brad Pitt Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Abuse Claims: I've 'Owned Everything
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
40
39 / 40
podcast

October 2022

Pitt reacted to Jolie’s abuse allegations in a statement shared via his lawyer, Anne Kiley. “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the attorney told Us. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

See Full Gallery