October 2022

In court documents obtained by Us, Jolie accused Pitt of being “physically and emotionally abusive” toward her and their children during the September 2016 flight that led to her filing for divorce. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie’s legal team alleged in the court docs. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.” The Come Away star also claimed that her ex “poured beer” on her during the flight and “poured beer and red wine on the children.”

The documents were filed as part of the former couple’s ongoing battle over the French winery they owned together during their marriage. In the filing, Jolie’s team alleged that she actually did give Pitt the opportunity to buy her share of the business, but he wanted her to sign an NDA “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” When she refused to agree to that provision, her ex allegedly “walked away from the deal.”