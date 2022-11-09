Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: The Way They Were

January 2020

Aniston and Pitt made headlines in January 2020 after they reunited backstage at the SAG Awards. When Aniston won outstanding drama actress for her role in The Morning Show, a source told Us that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star “stopped” what he was doing to watch his ex-wife’s acceptance speech. “He was very into it. He wanted to hear what she had to say,” the source said. “He looked proud. When he walked away after her speech ended, it appeared he wiped his eye.”

Aniston, for her part, told reporters that Pitt watching her speech was “sweet.” The twosome were smiling from ear to ear in the photos from their embrace.