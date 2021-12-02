Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were

February 2019

The Victoria’s Secret runway star explained her need for privacy within her relationship in an interview with Glamour U.K. in February. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she said at the time. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it. I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice.”