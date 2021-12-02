Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were

January 2020

More than half a year after their split, Shayk opened up to British Vogue about her relationship with Cooper. “I think in all good relationships, you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the magazine for its March cover story. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

She went on: “Life without B is new ground. It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”