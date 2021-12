June 2021

After news of Shayk’s romance with Kanye West broke, an insider told Us that Cooper was happy that his ex found someone.

“Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” the source explained in June 2021. “Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”