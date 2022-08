November 2021

After the exes sparked reconciliation rumors, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cooper and Shayk remained “incredibly close” as they focus on coparenting their daughter.

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the insider said, noting that the duo were “both single” at the time. “They’re super supportive of each other and each other’s career. As always, they put their daughter first in every decision they make.”