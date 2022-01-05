Bradley Cooper Through the Years: From Guest Star to Leading Man

September 2021

Though Cooper and Shayk ended their relationship, they remain committed coparents to their daughter, Lea.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad,” the model gushed to Highsnobiety, before praising their little one’s manners. “No nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once. … When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says, ‘Thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you,’ she’s not getting anything. It’s hard, because she has so many toys.”