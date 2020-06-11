2. He Was Formerly Reba McEntire’s Stepson

Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, was married to the Reba star from 1989 to 2015. Before calling it quits with Narvel, McEntire gushed over her relationship with the American Idol alum. “You know, I love her to pieces. She’s been one of my best friends since I met her in 2002, now she’s my daughter-in-law,” she said on The Talk after the singers toured together in 2008. “She’s a wonderful person, big-hearted, always full of joy and laughter.”