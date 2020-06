4. He’s a Pilot

Clarkson playfully teased to People in 2013 that her husband was “Mr. Manly Hunter Pilot Guy.” Five years later, she congratulated him on securing a fancy new plane. “I married Maverick y’all 😜 he’s been flying for years and finally bought himself a @cirrusaircraft #dreams #reality #sexyandheknowsit,” she wrote via Instagram.