5. Blake Shelton Pushed Him to Propose

Brandon manages the “God’s Country” crooner — and The Voice judge was the one who convinced his pal to get down on one knee. “I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl,'” Shelton admitted in a 2012 interview. “I am going on the record saying, I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy … cause you need to get your head out of your ass and ask that girl to marry you.” Shelton later revealed to Jay Leno that he would have officiated the ceremony had the couple not decided to elope.