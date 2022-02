End of An Era

Despite filing for divorce from Blackstock’s father, McEntire remained close to her stepson and his children. “Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba, being friends with her and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life, truly,” Clarkson said in a tribute to her former mother-in-law during the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. “Thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.”