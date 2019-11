Celebrity Cameos on ‘RHOBH’

Denise agreed with an audience member who suggested that her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, should appear on the Bravo series.

“I think that would be great. He’s a big part of our kids lives,” the actress said.

The cast also teased that Kris Jenner may make an appearance on the upcoming season.

When asked which stars should join in a full-time role, Chrissy Teigen, Cindy Crawford and Heather Locklear were discussed.