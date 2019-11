Is Jill Zarin Returning to ‘RHONY’?

When asked who they would bring back to the show, Luann de Lesseps said, “You’re going to see a little bit of Jill [Zarin] on the show. For me, I would bring back Jill.” Singer shot back, “I like it just the way we are,” prompting de Lesseps to shout, “Ramona!”