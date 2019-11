Jax Taylor, Lala Kent Say They’re Unsure About ‘Thirsty’ New Cast Members

During an exclusive interview with Us on Saturday, Taylor shared that he is not a fan of the newest Vanderpump Rules cast members. “I don’t like the new people. … We’ve been around for 8 years. You can see a thirsty person coming a mile away.” Kent agreed, adding “Throw them some Aquafina, for real. It’s crazy.” Katie Maloney-Schwartz, for her part, said “You can’t really compare us to them.”