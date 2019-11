Kim Zolciak Reveals Whether She Would Return to ‘RHOA’

When an audience member at Friday’s OG panel asked several of the stars if they would return as Housewives, Kim Zolciak replied, “hard pass.” But she did admit that she and frenemy NeNe Leakes still text each other. “It is a rollercoaster but we started the whole Real Housewives of Atlanta together,” she explained.