Kristen Doute Doesn’t Regret Sleeping With Jax Taylor

When asked about regrets on the series, Doute shocked audience members by not naming her affair with Taylor during season 2.

“Where do I start? I don’t regret the thing that I should regret because the couples might have been very different now … We wouldn’t have Beau, we wouldn’t have Brittany!” Doute said.

After a fan yelled out that she did it twice, Vanderpump laughed.

“She said you did it twice! You really pay attention!” the SUR owner replied to the fan. “I love you!”

Taylor, meanwhile, said he said he regrets seasons 1-6.