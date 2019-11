Lisa Vanderpump and Caroline Manzo Make a Quick Exit

During the Watch What Happens Live panel on Friday (which is set to air on Bravo on Sunday), Vanderpump and Caroline Manzo walked off the stage before their Bravo enemies appeared. Manzo said during the OG panel on Friday that if she ran into Teresa, “I would say hello to her. If I saw her tomorrow face to face it’s just human decency. I don’t have to like you.”