Luann de Lesseps Won’t Rule Out Marrying Again

De Lesseps said she hasn’t given up on finding Mr. Right. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I’ve been married twice now and they say three times a charm so … You never know,” she said during the RHONY panel. “I’m keeping my heart open. At the moment I’m just dating and having fun. I’m really not looking to get hitched but I’m open to it sure.”