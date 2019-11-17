Porsha Williams Still Wants to Get Married on Television Despite Cheating Scandal

Williams is still dreaming of her picture-perfect televised wedding. The mother of one said during the Real Housewives of Atlanta panel on Saturday that fans will “hopefully see me get married on television” and that she’s happy viewers were able to see the aftermath of her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, cheating on her. “By them seeing him take responsibility, me learning to forgive — all of that is something that will hopefully empower them,” she shared.