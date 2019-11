‘RHOBH’ Stars Tease Season 10

Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards teased season 10, which they are currently filming, in one word during their panel on Sunday, November 17:

“Lifestyle” – Jayne

“Tears” – Mellencmap

“F–kng drama” – Rinna

“Glamour” – Kemsley

“Fun and drama” – Denise