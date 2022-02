3. She Was Previously Married to an NFL Star

Tiesi married former NFL player Johnny Manziel in March 2018. The duo called it quits one year later and finalized their divorce in November 2021. After the split was official, Tiesi shared photos from a “divorce party” her friends threw her. “I do, I did, I’m officially done,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”