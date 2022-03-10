The Montana Ranch

Blackstock is allowed to stay at their highly contested Montana ranch until June 2022 but will be required to pay around $12,000 a month and cover all utilities while he lives on the property. He is also required to cover all costs related to his cattle business. After he moves to another home, Blackstock will have 10 days to move all of his belongings — including everything related to his business — off the property and needs to have permission in order to visit the ranch.