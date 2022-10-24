Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

Do Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner Have Children?

Their family of four subsequently grew over the years. In addition to Brenda’s two children, they had five more: Sierra, Sienna, Elijah, Jada, and Kade. Around the same time, things took off for Kurt’s quarterback hopes.

Her oldest boy, Zach, always holds a special place in Brenda’s heart because he was all she had at her lowest point. She was far from her parents, pregnant again, husbandless, and being discharged by the Marines.

“Zach and I didn’t know what our future was,” the former nurse told People, “but we were going to do this together.”

The military taught her that it’s not net worth or Hollywood fame or connections that matters, but rather the willingness to do what needs to be done no matter what the future may hold.