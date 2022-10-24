Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

Early Struggles and a New Family

After all these years, through all the ups and downs, they still strive to put faith and family before everything else. As of 2022, they’ve been married for 25 years and are still going strong. The two love to reminisce on their struggles to remember where they came from.

As a young family living in the basement of Brenda’s parents’ house, Cedar Falls became their temporary home while Kurt found part-time work at a grocery store. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, he stayed on as an assistant coach.

Tragedy struck in 1996 when a tornado killed Brenda’s parents in Arkansas. This moved up the couple’s wedding plans, and within a year, they married at the same place her parents wed, St. John American Lutheran Church in 1997.